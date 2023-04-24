    বাংলা

    Five of a family suffer burns after autorickshaw catches fire in Chattogram

    The injured are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 24 April 2023, 11:52 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 11:52 AM

    Five members of a family have suffered burn injuries after an autorickshaw carrying them caught fire in Chattogram.

    The fire erupted on the vehicle in the Gol Chattar area near Shah Amanat Bridge in the port city’s Bakalia on Monday afternoon, said Abdur Rahim, chief of Bakalia Police Station.

    The injured are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

    “The victims are members of a family. They were travelling from Sikalbaha to Bahaddarhat. The autorickshaw caught fire near Gol Chattar after crossing the bridge, leaving the five injured,” Rahim said.

    He added that the locals rescued the injured after the incident and rushed them to the hospital.

    The victims are - Bilkis Begum, 28, Josna Begum, 28, Sathi Akhtar, 17, Jannat, 5, and Kainat, 3. They all are from a family from Sikalbaha in Karnaphuli Upazila.

    The vehicle driver assisted the locals in taking the injured to the hospital but fled the scene afterwards, the police officer said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four autorickshaw passengers die as bus hits their vehicle in Chattogram
    Four autorickshaw passengers die in Chattogram road crash
    Local journalists present at the scene identified three victims
    Four of a family die as bus hits autorickshaw in Dinajpur
    4 of a family die in Dinajpur road accident
    A fifth passenger, who belongs to the same family, has been injured in the accident
    Two motorcyclists die in a road accident in Faridpur
    2 die in Faridpur road crash
    Two men died after their motorcycle had a three-way crash with a pickup van and an autorickshaw
    Sitakunda cotton warehouse fire doused after 21 hours
    Sitakunda warehouse fire tamed after 21 hours
    The fire broke out at a warehouse, next to the Nemsan Container Depot, just a week after an explosion at an oxygen plant in Sitakunda left six people dead

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan