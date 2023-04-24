Five of a family suffer burns after autorickshaw catches fire in Chattogram

Five members of a family have suffered burn injuries after an autorickshaw carrying them caught fire in Chattogram.
The fire erupted on the vehicle in the Gol Chattar area near Shah Amanat Bridge in the port city’s Bakalia on Monday afternoon, said Abdur Rahim, chief of Bakalia Police Station.
The injured are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
“The victims are members of a family. They were travelling from Sikalbaha to Bahaddarhat. The autorickshaw caught fire near Gol Chattar after crossing the bridge, leaving the five injured,” Rahim said.
He added that the locals rescued the injured after the incident and rushed them to the hospital.
The victims are - Bilkis Begum, 28, Josna Begum, 28, Sathi Akhtar, 17, Jannat, 5, and Kainat, 3. They all are from a family from Sikalbaha in Karnaphuli Upazila.
The vehicle driver assisted the locals in taking the injured to the hospital but fled the scene afterwards, the police officer said.