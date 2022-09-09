A ‘touched’ Queen Elizabeth’s ‘memorable’ Bangladesh visits

Deceased British Queen Elizabeth II visited Bangladesh, which was once under British rule, on two occasions during her 70-year reign. Apart from capital Dhaka, the queen was accorded a warm welcome in Chattogram and Gazipur.

The Bangladesh government has declared a three-day state mourning after the world’s oldest and one of the longest-reigning monarchs died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

She visited Dhaka, the provincial capital of then East Pakistan, and the commercial city of Chattogram for the first time in 1961.

Twenty-two years later, when the queen came to independent Bangladesh for the second time in November 1983, the country was under its second spell of military rule, with Gen HM Ershad in power.