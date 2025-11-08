Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Crude bomb detonates outside Kakrail church, another found unexploded inside

Police recover another unexploded device from inside the church

Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 01:55 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 01:55 AM

Related Stories
Power of Attorney rule change: Who gains, who still waits?
Power of Attorney rule change: Who gains, who still waits?
Don’t repeat past election mistakes: Lord Carlile
Don’t repeat past election mistakes: Lord Carlile
Ex-FM Momen urges UN to act on Bangladesh ‘rights crisis’
Ex-FM Momen urges UN to act on Bangladesh ‘rights crisis’
AL letter to UN will yield no results: foreign advisor
AL letter to UN will yield no results: foreign advisor
Read More
Textbook printing delayed again: Will secondary students get books on time?
Textbook printing delayed again: Will secondary students get books on time?
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Fardin murder case drags on, single suspect disputes role
Fardin murder case drags on, single suspect disputes role
World food prices drop again in October: FAO
World food prices drop again in October: FAO
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More