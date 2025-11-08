Crude bomb detonates outside Kakrail church, another found unexploded inside

A crude bomb has exploded outside St Mary’s Cathedral in Dhaka's Kakrail in what police suspect was a targeted attack on the church.

A second explosive device, found unexploded inside the church, was later recovered by police on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 10:45pm, according to Assistant Commissioner Mazharul Islam of the Ramna Police Division.

He said two homemade bombs were hurled at the church, one of which detonated outside, while the other remained intact inside the building.

Sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman of Ramna Police Station confirmed that senior police officials visited the scene following the blast.

The attack came just a night before a scheduled event at the church on Saturday, raising concerns about security and motive.

Police say investigations are under way, but no suspects have been named so far.