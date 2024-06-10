3 Rohingya killed, 7 injured in violent attack at Ukhiya camp

Three Rohingya have been killed and seven others injured in a violent clash over dominance at a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The incident occurred early on Monday at the Madhurchhara Camp 4 Extension, where members of the Myanmar-based insurgent group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army launched the attack, according to Rohingya camp security personnel and local police.

The dead were identified as Md Iliyas, 31, Md Ishaq, 54, and Firoz Khan, 18.

Among the injured, three have been identified as Abdul Haque, 32, Abdus Shukkur, 55, and Abdul Monaf, 60.

Mohammad Iqbal, the commander of the 14 Armed Police Battalion said, “About 40-45 ARSA militants came from the hills to Camp 4 by crossing the barbed wire fence at the border. Iliyas was shot and stabbed fatally with a sharp weapon in the hands, legs, and abdomen. He died on the spot.”

“When other Rohingyas rushed to help, the militants opened fire randomly, injuring six more people. The injured were taken to the MSF Hospital near Kutupalong refugee camp and Cox's Bazar District Hospital.”

Commander Iqbal said that two more people were declared dead while receiving medical treatment.

“During the rescue operation, the ARSA militants fired at the APBn team. The police retaliated by firing 16 rounds to protect public property and life. At one stage, the militants fled the scene”, he said.

APBn Commander Mohammad Iqbal mentioned that ARSA militants are attempting to reorganise and carry out subversive activities in the camps, primarily to assert their dominance.

Shamim Hossen, inspector of Ukhiya Police Station stated that the bodies of the three dead Rohingya have been recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital Morgue for post-mortem examinations.

Legal measures are being taken in response to this incident, he added.