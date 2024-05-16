Home +
May 16, 2024

A hot, hectic day of Haor paddy harvesting

Rows of golden crops, stretching as far as the eye can see, were baking in the sun at the Haor wetlands in Kishoreganj. But farmers, taking advantage of the dry weather, have already started threshing their harvest across vast swathes of the Haors. In some places, farmers are busy boiling paddy on makeshift clay ovens, some are winnowing the paddy traditionally, but many are threshing new paddy using various machines. Despite the scorching summer heat and the ongoing heatwave, farmers are busy harvesting their crop and taking home the produce.

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

bdnews24.com

Published : 16 May 2024, 02:27 PM

Updated : 16 May 2024, 02:27 PM

