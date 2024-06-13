Child dies after falling into drain amid heavy rain in Sylhet

The child fell into the drain and was unable to stand due to the strong currents

A child has died after falling into a drain amid torrential rain and waterlogging in Sylhet.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning on Ingolal Road in the Kuarpar area of Ward No. 12 in the city, according to Ward Councillor Sikander Ali.

The deceased, 2-year-old Arab Ahmed, was the son of Saber Ahmed from that area.

Councillor Ali said drainage renovation was underway on Ingolal Road, where rainwater had filled the drain.

He said the child fell into the drain and was unable ro stand due to the strong currents caused by the rain.

He was later found floating in the drain's mouth.

The child was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, and pronounced dead by doctors.