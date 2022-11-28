SSC: Jashore board has highest pass rate, Dhaka tops GPA 5 list

Students from the Jashore Education Board achieved the highest pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations, which were held after a seven-month delay due to the pandemic and floods.
The pass rate in Jashore was 95.17 percent. The Sylhet Education Board had the lowest pass rate with 78.82 percent.
The national average of successful students dropped to 87.44 percent from a record high of 93.58 percent last year.
In 2021, the Mymensingh Education Board achieved the highest pass rate, with Barishal achieving the lowest. Prior to that, the Rajshahi Education Board had taken the top spot for eight consecutive years.
Bangladesh published the 2022 exam results on Monday, showing that 269,602 achieved a full GPA of 5.0 this year, up 86,262 from 2021.
As usual, the Dhaka Education Board had the highest number of GPA 5.0 recipients with 64,984. The Sylhet Education Board had the lowest number of GPA 5.0 examinees with 7,565, according to statistics released by Education Minister Dipu Moni at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute on Monday.
A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in northern Bangladesh forced this year’s public secondary school examinations back by seven months.
Examinees were tested on an abbreviated syllabus due to the pandemic.
Religious and Moral Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and World Identity and Science were evaluated through subject mapping.