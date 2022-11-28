    বাংলা

    SSC: Jashore board has highest pass rate, Dhaka tops GPA 5 list

    The results of the SSC and equivalent exams were released for 2 million students on Monday

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 09:19 AM

    Students from the Jashore Education Board achieved the highest pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations, which were held after a seven-month delay due to the pandemic and floods.

    The pass rate in Jashore was 95.17 percent. The Sylhet Education Board had the lowest pass rate with 78.82 percent.

    The national average of successful students dropped to 87.44 percent from a record high of 93.58 percent last year.

    In 2021, the Mymensingh Education Board achieved the highest pass rate, with Barishal achieving the lowest. Prior to that, the Rajshahi Education Board had taken the top spot for eight consecutive years.

    Bangladesh published the 2022 exam results on Monday, showing that 269,602 achieved a full GPA of 5.0 this year, up 86,262 from 2021.

    As usual, the Dhaka Education Board had the highest number of GPA 5.0 recipients with 64,984. The Sylhet Education Board had the lowest number of GPA 5.0 examinees with 7,565, according to statistics released by Education Minister Dipu Moni at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute on Monday.

    A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in northern Bangladesh forced this year’s public secondary school examinations back by seven months.

    Examinees were tested on an abbreviated syllabus due to the pandemic.

    Religious and Moral Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and World Identity and Science were evaluated through subject mapping.

    Education
    Dhaka
    SSC
    Dipu Moni
    Jashore
    GPA 5.0
    pass rate
    RELATED STORIES
    Girls continue to lead boys in SSC pass rate, GPA 5
    SSC: Girls score better than boys once again
    They have been continuing to outpace boys both in pass rate and GPA 5 over the last five years
    File Photo
    SSC pass rate falls to 87.44%
    The rate has dropped from a record-high of 93.58 percent last year
    Prime Minister Hasina receives summary of SSC, equivalent exam results
    Hasina receives summary of SSC results
    Nearly two million students are awaiting the results of the secondary school examinations
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;ইন্টারন্যাশনাল উইমেন পিস অ্যান্ড সিকিউরিটি সেমিনারে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা, &lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Hasina pushes for an end to Russia-Ukraine war
    Any crisis can be resolved through talks and dialogue, the Bangladesh prime minister says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher