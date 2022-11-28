SSC: Jashore board has highest pass rate, Dhaka tops GPA 5 list

Students from the Jashore Education Board achieved the highest pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations, which were held after a seven-month delay due to the pandemic and floods.

The pass rate in Jashore was 95.17 percent. The Sylhet Education Board had the lowest pass rate with 78.82 percent.

The national average of successful students dropped to 87.44 percent from a record high of 93.58 percent last year.