44th BCS: Final results published after rectifying ‘errors’

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has released a revised version of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination result, recommending 1,676 candidates for appointment after resolving earlier discrepancies.

The “extended supplementary” announcement on Tuesday marks the third issuance of the exam outcome.

The commission’s spokesperson SM Matiur Rahman said at 9.45pm, “Some errors and discrepancies in the previous results have been corrected and the revised supplementary results have been published.”

Earlier, on Nov 6, the PSC had published the supplementary result recommending 1,681 candidates.

In the notice for the extended supplementary result, however, the commission noted that some candidates had already received recommendations and been appointed to cadre posts.

These candidates were also eligible for the same or lower-preference posts based on the 44th BCS results.

Under amended Rule 17 of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Age, Qualification and Direct Recruitment Examination) Rules, 2014, the PSC decided not to recommend these candidates again.

Instead, an equal number of candidates were appointed to posts based on merit and quota provisions.

The extended supplementary result covers 1,676 appointments against 1,710 vacant cadre posts.