Jamuna Future Park traders block road to protest theft at mobile shop

Police and army personnel are deployed to manage the situation

Traders have taken to the streets to protest a theft at a mobile phone shop in Dhaka's Jamuna Future Park.

Both police and army personnel were deployed to the area on Friday to manage the situation.

Abdus Samad, a shop manager, said, “A theft occurred at a mobile shop last night. In response, shop owners and employees have come out to protest.”

Assistant Commissioner HM Shafiqul Rahman of Badda Zone under the DMP's Gulshan Division, said around 2:30pm, “We have learnt that there was a theft at a mobile shop in Jamuna Future Park last night. The incident triggered protests, with shopkeepers blocking the road around noon. Although they left after some time, they returned to the streets after Friday prayers.”

Social media traffic alert groups have been flooded with posts about the incident.

One user, Farhatul Jannat, warned, “Fights and vandalism are happening in Jamuna Future Park over the mobile phone theft. Avoid visiting today.”

Videos shared by protesters on Facebook show scenes of vandalism, including a shattered glass door. Some videos also show army personnel attempting to control the situation.

Mohammad Mazharul Islam, chief of Vatara Police Station, said around 2:30pm, “We are here on-site and in discussions with both parties. We will provide an update soon.”