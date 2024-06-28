Home +
June 28, 2024

Two brothers killed as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka’s Kalshi

Rahul, 26, was killed on the spot and his brother Rafi, 16, died in hospital after a truck hit their motorcycle

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 28 Jun 2024, 04:36 PM

Updated : 28 Jun 2024, 04:36 PM

