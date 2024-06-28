Two brothers killed as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka’s Kalshi

Rahul, 26, was killed on the spot and his brother Rafi, 16, died in hospital after a truck hit their motorcycle

Two brothers have been killed after their motorcycle was rammed by a truck on Kalshi Road in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The dead have been identified as Shafin aka Rahul, 26, and his younger brother Rafi, 16.

The accident occurred around midnight on Thursday. Rahul died on the spot and Rafi died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Billal Hossain, the uncle of the two victims, said that Rahul and Rafi were headed by motorcycle to their home in the C-Block of Baunia Bandh in Mirpur using the Kalshi Bridge.

As they were passing the Sumatra CNG Pump, they were rammed by a truck travelling in the opposite direction. Both of them were thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured.

Locals rushed them first to Kurmitola General Hospital and from there to Dhaka Medical around 1am. There, the doctor on duty declared Rahul dead and admitted Rafi to the hospital.

Rafi died at the hospital around 9:30am.

The scene of the accident falls under the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Police Station.

The driver of the truck sped off after the accident, said Sub Inspector Md Shamimul Islam from the police station.

The father of the victims was Zahirul Islam Ponir, Shamimul said. Rahul worked as a courier while Rafi was unemployed. Their bodies had been turned over to the family without an autopsy at their written request.