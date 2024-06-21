11-year-old boy drowns in Netrokona floodwaters

Rifat Hossain, 11, was swept away by the floodwater while playing with neighbourhood kids

A madrasa student has died after drowning in flood water in Netrokona’s Kalmakanda Upazila.

According to Lutful Haque, the officer-in-charge of Kalmakanda Police Station, the incident took place in Nazirpur Union’s Ratkanda village around 11am on Friday.

The dead child has been identified as 11-year-old Rifat Hossain, a student of a madrasa situated in Gazipur.

“He was swept away while taking a bath with the neighbourhood children on the Palpara-Haripur road, which was submerged in floodwater. He was unable to save himself as he did not know how to swim,” said OC Lutful.

Rifat used to live in Gazipur with his family. He came to his village 20 days ago with his parents before Eid.

“He was later rescued by locals who took him to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared him dead,” he added.

According to OC Lutful, legal action will be taken for the incident.

A child had previously drowned in floodwater in Netrokona’s Mohanganj on Thursday.