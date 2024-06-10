Hasina-Modi hope of strengthening bilateral relations

The premier will return to Bangladesh on Monday afternoon

Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi have expressed their hopes for strengthening relations between Bangladesh and India, according to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Modi was sworn in for his third consecutive term as prime minister on Sunday after the BJP-led coalition won the parliamentary elections.

According to state-run news agency BSS, the two leaders held a private meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the swearing-in event.

In a press briefing in New Delhi on Monday, Mahmud said bilateral relations have reached new heights under the leadership of Hasina and Modi.

“The prime minister also invited Modi to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time,” he added.

Hasina later joined the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu along with other delegations and members of the Indian cabinet.

While speaking of the relations between Dhaka and New Delhi, Foreign Minister Mahmud said, “The citizens of both countries are benefiting as our countries are working together. Our multidimensional relationship will expand and deepen in the future.”

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan were also present at the event.

According to BSS, Hasina held separate meetings with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian Union Minister S Jaishankar on Monday morning.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi. She is scheduled to return to Dhaka on Monday afternoon.