Illegal Indian sugar import busted in Sylhet, 254 bags seized

Sugar valued at Tk 1.18m has been auctioned off

As many as 254 bags of Indian sugar have been seized from the border area of Gowainghat Upazila in Sylhet.

According to Upazila chief executive, or UNO, Md Touhidul Islam, a covert operation was conducted in the Tamabil Sona Tila area of Purba Jaflong Union on Sunday afternoon, based on a tip-off.

District Assistant Commissioner (Land) Saidul Islam, leading the operation, said they conducted a crackdown based on reports of illegal sugar imports from India through unauthorised routes.

Later, said Saidul, "A total of 254 bags of Indian sugar seized from multiple local residences were auctioned for Tk 1.18 million in the presence of customs officers."

He added the Upazila administration will continue efforts to curb smuggling along the border.