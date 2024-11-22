The clashes erupt on the third day of protests against a High Court ban on the operation of the vehicles in Dhaka city

Battery-run rickshaw drivers clash with police during protests in Dhaka’s Jurain

Battery-powered rickshaw drivers have clashed with police in the capital during the third of protests against a High Court order banning the vehicles in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area.

The confrontation occurred in Jurain on Friday as drivers blocked roads and railway tracks. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and take control of the situation.

Sub-Inspector Nazmun Nahar, Shyampur Police Station's duty officer, said, "Since 11am, battery-powered rickshaw drivers have been occupying the rail lines in Jurain. Police are working to manage the situation."

The protests also disrupted train services between Dhaka and Narayanganj, as well as connectivity to southern regions via the Padma Bridge, according to Dhaka Railway Station Master Mohammad Anwar Hossain. “Protests on the tracks have halted train operations since 11am,” he said.

Around 1pm, police asked the protesters to clear the roads, which led to a chase and counter-chase. Tear gas was deployed to control the situation.

By late afternoon, small groups of protesters remained scattered on the roads.

Witnesses claimed local BNP activists joined the protesters when police tried to clear the area.

The protests stem from a High Court order issued on Tuesday, directing an end to all battery-powered rickshaw operations in Dhaka city within three days.

The ruling followed a writ petition by the Pedal-run Rickshaw Association, with the court declaring battery-powered rickshaws illegal due to the lack of licensing provisions.

In the wake of the decision, drivers demonstrated in Dayaganj on Wednesday, while on Thursday, protests erupted in areas like Mohakhali, Mirpur, Malibagh, Mohammadpur, Gabtoli, Agargaon, Nakhalpara, Rampura, and Khilgaon.

Protesters are demanding the continuation of battery-powered rickshaws and the renewal of licences for pedal-run rickshaws in Dhaka North City Corporation.

The Rickshaw, Battery Rickshaw-Van, and Easy Bike Sangram Parishad, led by Khalequzzaman Lipon, has urged the High Court to withdraw its decision.

However, this is not the first attempt to ban these vehicles. In May, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader announced a similar ban, citing frequent accidents and safety concerns.

The move was supported by former Dhaka mayors Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam.

However, protests by drivers and garage owners led the government to reconsider, with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina eventually allowing their operation, citing livelihood concerns.

Following the government changeover in August, pedal-run rickshaw drivers have renewed their push to ban battery-powered rickshaws.

They argue that these vehicles create unfair competition and are calling for proper licensing to safeguard their livelihoods.

They also demand the issuance and renewal of rickshaw licences in both Dhaka North and South City Corporations.