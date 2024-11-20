The weather system is expected to develop around Nov 25 but is unlikely to impact Bangladesh, according to the Met Office

Low likely to develop in southern Bay of Bengal: BMD

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area in the southern Bay of Bengal.

The weather system is likely to develop around Nov 25 but it is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall, according to Kazi Zebunnesa, assistant meteorologist at the BMD.

“The low-pressure system poses no significant threat. It is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall, with only light showers expected,” she said.

“As the system is forming in the southern region, it may move towards Sri Lanka, having minimal impact on Bangladesh.”

The BMD's long-term forecast had earlier suggested the possibility of one or more low-pressure systems forming in November, with the potential for one to develop into a depression or cyclone.

While winter-like conditions have already been felt in some northern districts, Zebunnesa noted that Dhaka is unlikely to experience cooler weather until early December.

“Winter may begin in Dhaka in early December. However, northern regions have already started feeling the chill. The BMD typically considers December, January, and February as the winter months,” she said.

Over the next 24 hours, starting from 9am ib Wednesday, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy with mostly dry weather across the country, according to the latest weather bulletin. Light rain or drizzles may occur in some parts of the Chattogram Division.

During this time, both day and night temperatures are expected to drop slightly. Light to moderate fog may also form in some areas from late night to early morning.

In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, while Sitakunda reported the highest at 32.5 degrees Celsius, according to the BMD.