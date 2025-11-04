Police recover woman’s body found in gunny sack in Dhaka

Police have recovered the body of a woman packed in a gunny sack from Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur.

After recovering the woman’s body, police identified her as Surovi Akter, 21.

Shahjahanpur Police Station OC Jahangir Alam said that Suravi, a garment worker, lived with her husband in a rented house in Bakshibagh. They got married without the consent of their families and started living in the rented house. Suravi’s husband also works in a garment factory.

The police officer mentioned that the husband could not be found after the incident and Suravi’s father informed police after he found his daughter dead upon visiting her house.

“We assume that (Suravi’s) husband killed her and fled the scene.”