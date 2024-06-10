CCTV captures policeman shooting colleague dead in Dhaka’s Baridhara

Constable Kausar allegedly fired 38 shots from a submachine gun following a dispute over duty assignments

Investigators have obtained CCTV footage of the fatal shooting of a police constable by a colleague outside the Embassy of Palestine in Dhaka’s Baridhara diplomatic heartland.

The disturbing footage shows Constable Kausar Ahmed firing dozens of shots from his submachine gun at Constable Monirul Islam from a close range after a conversation lasting several seconds.

Both were on duty outside the embassy on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Kausar was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed by Monirul’s brother.

In the remand petition, police said Kausar fired his gun following a dispute over duty assignments.

Mazharul Islam, chief of Gulshan Police Station, said the footage confirmed that Kausar acted alone.

The 3:45-minute video shows Monirul standing on the footpath next to the guardroom. Kausar comes out after some time.

Monirul then moves forward and the two start a conversation.

Kausar then goes back to the guardroom while Monirul remains on the footpath.

Kausar opens the window and talks to Monirul again. Monirul also moves his hand and gets closer to the guardroom.

Seconds later, in the final moments, Monirul falls to the ground from the footpath as shots are fired.

He attempts to rise, only to be met with more gunfire as Kausar gets out and continues firing shots from a close range. Monirul then stops moving.

Kausar then takes up Monirul’s arm and hits the wall with it.

He moves his own gun for some time before resting it on his shoulder. He walks towards the body and looks at it for some time.

Saazzad Hossain Shahrukh, a chauffeur of the Japanese Embassy who was passing by a bicycle, stops and approaches the body.

Kausar then fires several shots at Sazzad. Sazzad tries to flee but falls in front of a police car. He was admitted to the United Hospital later.

Police said Monirul died instantly as Kausar fired a total of 38 shots. Sazzad took three bullets in his belly and hand. He was out of danger.

Officials said a bullet was stuck in Kausar’s gun after the incident. The video shows him leaving the weapon on the footpath and lighting a cigarette.

Officers grabbed him from behind at the time, said Shahnur Rahman, an inspector of Gulshan police.

Shahnur said Kausar had the chance to flee, but he did not. Kausar also claimed he could not remember firing shots, according to the inspector.