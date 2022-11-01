    বাংলা

    PSC Bill proposes 10-year jail term for question leak

    It also has a provision to jail offenders for maximum two years for taking part in the tests with fake identities

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 07:34 PM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 07:34 PM

    The government has placed a Bill in parliament, seeking a maximum 10-year jail term for leaking questions of exams held under the Public Service Commission.

    The Public Service Commission Bill 2022, brought by State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Monday, also has a provision to jail offenders for maximum two years for taking part in the tests with fake identities.

    Once passed, the Bill will replace the Public Service Commission Ordinance 1977.

    The speaker forwarded the Bill to the public administration ministry for scrutiny. It has 60 days for the scrutiny of the Bill.

    BNP MP Harunur Rashid opposed the Bill, demanding punishment of irregularities in all public exams under a single law. He cited the question paper leaks in recruitment and admission tests in recent years.

    He also said the Bill should have specified something about the background check of the candidates for Bangladesh Civil Service job, alleging people loyal to ruling parties were being “favoured”.

    State Minister Farhad said a separate law was not required because the government postpones the tests and takes other measures when question paper leaks occur.

    Harunur’s objection was rejected in voice vote.

