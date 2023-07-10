Bangladesh shuffles officers from six BCS batches ahead of general election

The government has assigned new responsibilities to officers from six different batches of the Bangladesh Civil Service in a major administrative shake-up ahead of the 12th national election.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) questioned the motive behind the move, but State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has brushed aside any suggestions of foul play.

Accordingly, officers from the 24th, 25th, and 27th BCS batches will assume the positions of deputy commissioners in various districts and act as returning officers during the election.

Meanwhile, officers from the 33rd, 34th, and 35th BCS batches will serve as Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) and fulfil the duties of deputy returning officers.

The 25th BCS batch of officers began their assignments in August 2006, while the 27th batch joined in November 2008.

"Officers from the 22nd batch will be replaced by officers from the 27th batch as deputy commissioners," said Farhad.

Currently, around 20 officers from the 22nd batch, 29 officers from the 24th batch, and 15 officers from the 25th batch are serving as deputy commissioners.

The officers from the 22nd batch, who previously served as deputy secretaries, have been promoted to joint secretaries and transferred to other districts.

Within a span of three days, two notices were issued ordering the transfer of 20 officers from different districts.

"All officers from the 22nd batch will be replaced as deputy commissioners once they are promoted to joint secretaries this month," the state minister added.