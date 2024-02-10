Couple, two women detained in Rajshahi over alleged rape and blackmail of woman

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested a couple and two women over the alleged rape and blackmail of a woman in Rajshahi.

The suspects are accused of taking the woman to their residence, promising her to help find a lost mobile phone, before raping her and filming the incident.

They allegedly demanded money from her, threatening to release the video on social media.

The RAB conducted a raid on a house in the Padma Residential Area under Chandrima Police Station in the city on Thursday night to nab the perpetrators.

The suspects are Alamgir Royel, 40, his wife Helena Khatun, 30, Helena's sisters Dilara Begum, 35, and their accomplice Momtaz Begum, 42.