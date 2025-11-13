Awami League central office in Gulistan vandalised, set on fire

A group of people have vandalised and torched the Awami League’s central office in Gulistan.

They entered the office chanting slogans against the Awami League after 1pm on Thursday, and vandalised it. They also heaped some banners inside the office and set fire to it.

The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, announced protest programmes across the country from Nov 10 to Nov 13 as the date for Hasina’s trial verdict approached. It also announced a “Dhaka Lockdown” programme for Thursday in response to the announcement of the verdict date.

Different political parties and anti-Awami League groups have been staging counter-programmes against the party.

Since the morning, different groups were seen marching around the party's office, chanting anti-Awami League slogans.

Law enforcers also patrolled the area several times. Around 1 pm, a group marched into the office, vandalised and set fire to it.

However, Paltan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Moniruzzaman Sheikh said that police had no information about the incident.

He said, "We are not aware of any reports of vandalism or arson."

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in the face of a mass uprising on Aug 5, 2024. On that day, her official residence Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister’s Office and the parliament building were vandalised and looted. The Awami League’s central office in Gulistan was also looted and set on fire.

The building has been abandoned since then, with some vagrants staying there at night. Some use it as a toilet.

Banners with the names of different “July Warriors” have been hung up there at different times. In July this year, some people identifying themselves as “students” announced plans to open a “Ant-fascism Research Centre” there.

After some of the floors of the buildings were cleaned, vagrants and so-called students have been seen inside the building at different times.