Dhaka's Jurain sees waterlogging, gas crisis, and WASA water quality woes

A resident in Dhaka's Jurain compares her living conditions to those of ‘Rohingya camps

The relentless rain has plunged Dhaka’s Jurain district into chaos, leaving residents stranded. The flooding, worsened by Cyclone Remal, highlights the urgent need for relief and long-term infrastructure solutions.

The devastation caused by the cyclone has been particularly severe in low-lying areas like Jurain, where floodwaters have yet to recede fully, leaving behind a toxic brew of stagnant water and sewage.

Najnin Akhtar, a resident of Jurain’s Kusumbag, described the situation as dire.

"Since Cyclone Remal struck, our lives have been turned upside down," she said.

"Our homes are flooded, and we're stranded without access to essential services."

Najnin expressed her frustration, stating, “It feels like living in Rohingya-like conditions even in our own homes. Is there no solution to this?”

“Our kitchen has been submerged in water, making it impossible for us to cook for days”, she added.

During the conversation, Najnin showed this reporter the dirty WASA water, clearly unsuitable for drinking. Her son Rayan added, "We used to get drinking water from Kusumbag Mosque, but since the cyclone, it's also contaminated, causing several cases of diarrhoea."

The situation is dire not only in terms of immediate living conditions but also concerning health risks.

Another resident, Chunu Khan said, "The drain to the Titas Canal is clogged, causing water to accumulate on the streets. The community pooled money to buy a pump to drain the water."

Naeem Khan, a resident of East Jurain, said, "We each contributed Tk 1,000 to Tk 2,000 to buy a pump to drain the street water into the canal. This should be the city corporation's responsibility."

Resident Mizanur Rahman said, "Some roads have been raised so high that water now flows into our homes. We've been requesting proper drainage since 2015."

Six days after Remal, the road to Bera Mosque in Kusumbagh is still waterlogged, forcing locals to take a half-kilometre detour.

Next to the road, Nur Alam's residence faces challenges due to ineffective drainage. "The drain, eight to 10 feet deep, fails to channel water effectively. To address this, we pile sand and soil in front of our shops and houses."

“Cars are out of the question, and even rickshaws refuse to navigate the flooded roads. Almost every street is lined with numerous shops and houses”, he added.

People struggled to find transport due to flooded roads. Eventually, they had to resort to walking by the clogged drain.

In the week after the recent cyclone, attendance at Jurain Government Adarsha Girls' School has dropped significantly, according to Shakila Nasrin, a teacher at the school.

Shakila said that heavy rainfall led to flooding in nearly 80 percent of the girls' homes.

She explained. "The rain has stopped, but water levels are still rising, requiring daily pumping. This has left students ‘deeply concerned’."

PROTEST FAILS TO BRING CHANGE

This flooding is not new to the area, with locals having staged protests for an extended period seeking a resolution to the recurring issue.

Mizanur Rahman, a resident, expressed frustration, stating, "Despite our hunger strikes and appeals, there's been no action from the administration. It's as if no one wants to address the problem."

Khalil Mia, employed at a local confectionary, highlighted the worsening situation, "We never used to face waterlogging on our streets. But lately, the flooding has become a common sight."

"The situation is deteriorating, and our appeals are falling on deaf ears," he lamented.

Councillor Ruhul Amin, representing Ward 52, acknowledged the drainage infrastructure's inadequate capacity in Jurain.

"Jurain is part of the DND Project, but it's like living in a well. Despite having four pumping stations, they fail during even minor rainfall," he admitted.

Councillor Ruhul Amin voiced concerns over unauthorised construction encroaching upon roads. Despite discussions with the police and others, little action has been taken. While the current mayor has initiated some demolitions, water drainage remains sluggish, exacerbating residents' woes.

Councillor Mir Hossein Miru of Ward 53 emphasised that waterlogging was uncommon in the past, but recent developments, including construction in low-lying areas, have led to frequent inundation in neighbouring Wards 58, 59, and 60, formerly agricultural fields.

“Canals like Shyampur Khal, Jiya Sarani Khal, and Titash Khal have become elevated, and the drains are clogged, making drainage difficult", he added.

“In the aftermath of heavy rains, we even had to deploy two trucks to clear the accumulated waste."

Efforts to seek comment from Water Development Board officials proved futile, as Principal Engineer Deowan Ainul Haque and Deputy Engineer Kohinur Alam declined to provide insights on the matter, remaining unavailable for further inquiries.

JURAIN KIDS STRUGGLE TO FIND PLAY SPACES

‘Panir Math’, once a vibrant playground adjacent to the Shia Mosque in Jurain, has now succumbed to waterlogging, rendering it unusable by children.

The absence of proper playgrounds in Jurain has led to frustration among children who eagerly wait for the water to recede so they can resume their outdoor games.

With no alternative playgrounds available, children are left with limited options for physical activity, resorting to indoor pastimes like mobile gaming.

Rifat, a student at Muradpur Adarsha Government Primary School, said, "We don't have a playground at our school. There's very little space. We use a mini field at Captain Maidan for sports."

"But due to the increasing population, it's challenging to play freely. And when the owner of this field decides to build something, where will we go?"

"The absence of a proper play area affects not only their physical health but also their overall development," observes Shakila Nasrin, a teacher of Jurain Government Adarsha Girls' School.

She said, “People here are busy making buildings and raising rents. The entire area is deteriorating. It feels like there's not even a single tree left."

"People judge Jurain negatively without even visiting. They think the people here are bad, that there are criminals. But there was a time when this area was well developed", she added.

Reflecting on the past, Shakila notes the decline in the quality of education and the disappearance of playgrounds. She stresses the need for immediate action to address the lack of play areas, as it directly impacts the future generation's growth and development.

GAS CRISIS GRIPS JURAIN

In Jurain, gas pressure fluctuates throughout the day, with minimal pressure during the day and slightly better pressure at night. Sometimes, there is no gas at all during the day, leaving residents frustrated.

Last Friday, a group of local residents staged a protest demanding an increase in water discharge and gas pressure in the area.

Joti Akhtar, a local shopkeeper, lamented the adverse impact of the gas crisis on businesses and households alike. "We are severely affected by this crisis. Cooking meals has become a challenge, and many of us are resorting to alternative methods to meet our daily needs," she said.

Jahir Islam, another resident, recounted how the price of gas stoves had soared from Tk 500 to Tk 1,280 a few years ago, yet the gas pressure remained unchanged.

"Now, even if they claim there's no gas, we still have to pay 1280 taka monthly just for the name," he lamented.

Efforts to contact Harunur Rashid Mollah, the managing director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, for comment on this matter were unsuccessful.

WHEN WILL WASA WATER SUFFERING END?

Jurain resident Mizanur Rahman stood with his family in front of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Apr 23, 2019, demanding a supply of clean water. Five years have passed since then, witnessing changes in many areas of the capital. However, the quality of water supplied by WASA to Jurain remains unchanged.

Local residents like Rana, an owner of a shop selling sweets, expressed frustration, saying that they still rely on water from the nearby mosque for consumption. Despite being supplied by WASA, the water quality is unsuitable even for washing utensils.

According to locals, WASA started supplying water to the area back in the 1980s, which was initially deemed fit for consumption. However, since the 2000s, the situation has deteriorated, and the water is no longer suitable for drinking. Despite complaints, the quality remains poor.

WASA's Deputy Managing Director AKM Shahid Uddin, claimed that the water quality has improved compared to previous years. However, he acknowledged the challenges, attributing the issues to old pipelines and illegal connections in the area.

Efforts to replace the old pipelines and expand the water supply infrastructure have faced delays due to the need for approval from the City Corporation.

He said, "Over the past two years, we have been seeking permits, which is causing delays in laying down the water lines. Now we are obtaining permits, but not for the new roads, so work is being delayed."