Public university teachers to strike over Prottoy Scheme from Jul 1

Teachers at public universities across Bangladesh will begin a total work stoppage from Jul 1 if the government does not rescind the Prottoy Scheme, which introduces a universal pension system.

Their platform, the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, FBUTA, set a deadline of Jun 24 for the government to withdraw the notification about the pension scheme.

The announcement came from a press conference held on Tuesday afternoon at the Arts Building of Dhaka University, following a half-day work stoppage as part of their pre-announced programme.

The teachers are also demanding the restoration of the previous pension system, inclusion of university professors in the super grade, and a distinct pay scale for them.

The FBUTA also declared that there will be half-day work suspensions on Jun 25, 26, and 27, and a full-day stoppage on Jun 30. They clarified that these actions will not disrupt scheduled examinations.

Leaders of the organisation said that the complete work abstention from Jul 1 will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, the federation’s secretary general, said in a statement: “Since the notification was issued on Mar 13, teachers have been conducting systematic programmes.

“They have made every effort to draw the government's attention through symbolic actions, ensuring that classes and exams for students are not disrupted in any way.”

Peaceful protests such as issuing statements, collecting public signatures, forming human chains, submitting memorandums, and holding sit-ins have been carried out, he said.

However, the government has not taken any effective steps or contacted the teachers, he added.

Federation President Prof Md Akhtarul Islam said that the protest is “not solely for the benefit of teachers but for the country and the nation”.

University teachers from all backgrounds support this movement, he said.

Although this is not an anti-government movement, a group is pitting the teachers against the government, he alleged.

Professor Zeenat Huda, the general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association, said that no classes will be conducted at any public university in the country from Jul 1.

“Chairpersons will close all departments, and no exams will be held. House tutors will cease to go to the halls, and institute directors will not attend their institutes.

“There will be no seminars, symposiums, research, or workshops at the university.

“Teachers will not accept any new programmes, and the university's central library will also remain closed, as its director is also a teacher.”

All university laboratories will also be closed, and all academic and administrative activities at universities, including Dhaka University, will cease from that date, said Zeenat.