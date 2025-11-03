Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 03, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'It was not a coup, but corrective mission':  Liaqat Ali Khan on Air Force’s role, inside story behind Bangladesh’s 1975 military upheaval

“Iqbal asked me who would lead this plan. I told him it was not a coup. We were thinking of corrective action -- a purification operation,” recalls Bir Uttom Liaqat Ali Khan

Inside the 1975 coup that never was
Bir Uttom Liaqat Ali Khan. Photo: Salek Khokon.

bdnews24.com

Published : 03 Nov 2025, 03:32 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2025, 03:32 AM

Related Stories
CA meets chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force
CA meets chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force
Montha leftovers drench Dhaka as low forms
Montha leftovers drench Dhaka as low forms
Grisly find in Badda: 2 bodies recovered
Grisly find in Badda: 2 bodies recovered
Kushtia murders: Tribunal orders to open trial against Hanif
Kushtia murders: Tribunal orders to open trial against Hanif
Read More
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More