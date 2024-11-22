Family seeks withdrawal of 'financially motivated' murder case over Jubo Dal leader's death in Bogura

The father says his son died from a heart attack. But the case filed by a Jubo Dal leader alleges he was shot dead, naming Sheikh Hasina among the accused

The father of a Jubo Dal leader, who reportedly died from a heart attack, has requested the withdrawal of a murder case over his son’s death. He claims the case was filed by another leader of the organisation for 'financial gain'.

In an application to the superintendent of police of Bogura, he asked to suspend the investigation and not to exhume his son’s body.

Forkan Ali, a Jubo Dal leader from Bogura's Shajahanpur, died on Dec 3, 2023, during a BNP protest. His death occurred amid a clash with police and BGB and was attributed to a heart attack. He was buried without an autopsy.

However, on Aug 5, after the fall of the Awami League government, Yunus Ali Holud, the joint convener of the Jubo Dal unit in Shajahanpur's Khottapara Union, filed a case claiming that Forkan was shot and killed.

Four local Awami League leaders were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

Forkan’s father, Abdul Kuddus, alleged that the plaintiff and witnesses were using the case to raise money from the public without his knowledge or consent.

“Forkan’s father has been advised to file a petition in court regarding this matter,” said SP Zedan Al Musa.

The SP also directed the chief of Shajahanpur Police Station to investigate the matter.

When asked about filing the case without the family’s consent, Yunus Ali Holud said, “This is a political case. I filed it because a BNP leader from Bogura asked me to.”

One of the case witnesses, Shafiqul Islam Shafik, denied any involvement, saying, “I know nothing about this case. This is a conspiracy against me.”

THE PETITION

In his application to the Bogura SP, Abdul Kuddus said that his son participated in a BNP blockade on Dec 3, 2023, aimed at thwarting the 12th parliamentary election. But as the police and BGB began chasing the activists, Forkan suffered a heart attack and died on the road.

Despite this, on Oct 30, Yunus Ali filed a complaint at the Bogura Senior Judicial Magistrate Court. The case named ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the key suspect, along with 160 others, accusing a total of 460 people.

The accused included prominent figures such as Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Sajeeb Wazed, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and former MP Rezaul Karim Bablu.

The court directed Shajahanpur Police Station to register the case.

Abdul Kuddus accused Yunus Ali of filing the case without the family’s knowledge, alleging that it was done with malicious intent to profit financially.

He claimed that witnesses such as Shafiqul Islam Shafik, a BNP member from Shajahanpur, and Zillur Rahman, senior joint convener of the Jubo Dal, were extorting money from locals in collaboration with the plaintiff.

Investigating Officer Masud Karim said, “The case was filed in court, and I cannot go beyond the court’s directives. However, Forkan’s father claimed he had no knowledge of the case. I suggested he file a petition in court, which I have heard he has already done.”

Shajahanpur OC Wadud Alam confirmed that the investigation is taking the father’s petition into account. He added, “Four leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been arrested in connection with the case.”