Ershad Ullah, BNP candidate for Chattogram-8, shot while campaigning

The BNP’s candidate for Chattogram-8 constituency Ershad Ullah, metropolitan committee convenor of the party, has been shot and wounded while campaigning at Bayezid.

The incident occurred around 5:30pm near the Chaittatal East Mosque under Bayezid Bostami Police Station, where two others -- identified as Sarwar Babla and Shanto -- were also injured, according to reports.

Nazimur said Ershad has been admitted to Evercare Hospital at Ananya Residential Zone.

“We are on our way to the hospital. We will be able to provide an update on his condition later,” he said.

Ameerul Islam, deputy commissioner (North) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said: “Ershad came to Chaittatal for election campaigning. A shooting exchange took place among the assailants. Three people, including Ershad Ullah, were shot. Sarwar is in serious condition. We are investigating the motive behind the incident.”

A senior BNP leader in Chattogram told bdnews24.com that Ershad, the party’s nominee for Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Panchlaish), had gone to Chaittatal for public outreach after Maghrib prayers.

“While leaving Chalitatal East Mosque, shots were fired targeting Sarwar Babla. Ershad Ullah and another man, Shanto, were injured in the crossfire,” he said.

Shanto, a joint convenor of Ward 3 of the volunteer wing, was also injured. The BNP leader emphasised that the incident did not involve internal party conflicts.

Condemning the attack, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said: “Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of law-enforcing agencies. Such incidents are deplorable and regrettable.

“Those seeking to destabilise politics and obstruct the election may be behind this attack.”

He called for the immediate arrest of the assailants. This marks the first violent incident during election campaigning ahead of the parliamentary polls.