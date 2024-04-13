‘Death called them to the Padma River’: Family distraught after three drown in Munshiganj

All three of them tried their best to stay above the water. But, as their loved ones looked on, they sank into the deep waters of the Padma.

Kazi Harisul Islam was the uncle of Riad Ramin Arid, a student in 10th grade at the Milestone School and College who drowned alongside two other members of his family on Friday.

“They were bathing, and then, all of a sudden, they seemed to sink. They tried to survive. We tried to help, but Arid’s hand slipped out of our grasp. We did not go too far out because we were trying to protect our own lives. An engine-run boat came by and managed to rescue two members of the group, but the water claimed three of them right in front of our eyes,” said Harisul.

The group had set off on an outing from Dhaka on Friday and at least 15 members of the family had gone to bathe in the Padma River in Munshiganj’s Tongibari Upazila when disaster struck.