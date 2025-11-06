Court orders trial of former BB deputy governor SK Sur to begin in graft case

A Dhaka court has indicted Sitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, popularly known as SK Sur, the former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, in a case filed over the senior government banker not submitting his wealth statement.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-2, presided over by Judge Ayesha Nasrin, passed the order on Thursday, after framing charges against SK Sur. The court has also fixed Jan 20 for recording witness testimony in the case.

After producing SK Sur at the court, ACC Prosecutor Shamsuddin Md Abul Kalam presented arguments in favour of framing charges.

As the accused was not represented by a lawyer, no discharge plea hearing was held. Charges were read out to SK Sur, who pleaded not guilty.

The court formally framed charges against him after the procedure.

SK Sur’s name surfaced in the PK Halder financial scandal in July 2021, prompting the National Board of Revenue to order a freeze of the bank accounts belonging to SK Sur and his wife. The Anti-Corruption Commission interrogated SK Sur on Mar 29, 2022.

After retiring as deputy governor in Jan 2018, SK Sur acted as an advisor to the Bangladesh Bank. He was arrested on Jan 14 this year and sent to jail in connection with the ACC case following last year’s political changeover.

According to the case statement, SK Sur was suspected to have amassed wealth beyond known sources of income and asked to submit wealth statements for himself and those who depended on him. He collected the order asking him to submit the wealth statement on Oct 27 but failed to submit the statement in the stipulated 21 days.

ACC Deputy Director Nazmul Hossain filed the case on Dec 23 last year against SK Sur, his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury, and daughter Nandita Sur Chowdhury. The ACC submitted a charge sheet on Aug 25 this year.

During his tenure as deputy governor, several financial institutions—including International Leasing—were involved in a loan scam exceeding Tk 30 billion linked to the notorious banker PK Halder. SK Sur was accused of aiding PK Halder in this corruption scheme.