Patient troubles peak as shortage of beds, doctors hits Khulna hospital

The suffering of people has come to a head at Khulna Medical College Hospital due to a rise in the flow of patients amid a change in weather while the government facility os hamstrung by a shortage of beds, doctors and medical equipment.

The KMCH, one of the most trusted medical facilities for people in the region, remains very busy throughout the year. It is so overcrowded now that the authorities have kept patients on the floors and corridors.

Besides the 1,500 patients admitted to the 500-bed hospital, the doctors treat nearly 2,000 outpatients daily, according to KMCH Director Dr Md Robiul Hasan.

The corridor on the first floor of the hospital was packed with patients, relatives and their belongings on Monday. The crowd and dust are making things worse for many patients.

The corridors of the medicine and surgery wards and the spaces in front of the elevators, blood banks and physicians’ rooms are also overcrowded with patients who complained that they were not getting proper treatment at the hospital.