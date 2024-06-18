Another victim was rescued with injuries after an attack by a ‘group of men’

Two men hacked to death in Bogura attack

Two men have been hacked to death and a third injured in Bogura.

The incident occurred around 1:30am on Tuesday in the town’s Nishindara Chakar Para area, according to Snigdha Akhtar, additional superintendent of police in Bogura.

The dead have been identified as Shareef, 24, and Roman, 23. They are local residents.

Ashraf Ali, another local, said they heard sounds of gunshots around 1:30pm in the area. They went outside and found the bloody bodies of Shareef and Roman. They rescued Hossain, a friend of the victims, in injured condition.

Shareef’s father Dudu Mia said, “After dinner, someone called Shareef on his mobile. He left home soon afterwards.”

“Later, we heard the sounds of gunfire and went outside to see a group of 15-20 men hacking at and injuring Shareef, Roman, and Hossain.”

“They then left the three of them there bleeding.”

Hossain was rescued with injuries, but Shareef and Roman died on the spot, he said.

Asked about the reason for the attack, police official Snigdha said that law enforcers have yet to determine a motive so far. However, various police units are investigating the incident.