Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmud to discuss Myanmar situation with India

The Arakan Army rebel group has been fighting Myanmar's government forces across the Tumbru border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari Upazila for the last few days.

As many as fourteen members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police sought refuge in Bangladesh on Sunday after the rebels captured several BGP outposts.

Within a span of three days, a total of 229 people fled Myanmar to seek shelter in Bangladesh as the conflict intensified in the Rakhine State.

A spokesperson for the Bangladesh Border Guard has said that several members of the BGP, military, immigration personnel, police, and civilians are among the 299 people who have escaped Myanmar's territories. They have also been disarmed upon arrival for safety.

Asked about civilians taking shelter in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Mahmud said: "BGP members, who were residing in the camps with their family, are seeking shelter here."

Several Chakma and Tanchangya families of Myanmar have also gathered at the border to flee the violent conflict, according to their relatives in Bangladesh.