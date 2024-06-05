Dhaka University rises in QS global university rankings

Three universities in Bangladesh have been ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world by the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher education analytics company.

Dhaka University ranked 554th, the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the 761-770 range and North-South University in the 901-950 range.

On Tuesday night, QS released a list of 1,503 universities on its website titled, ‘QS World University Rankings 2025: Top Global Universities’.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is at the top of the list. Imperial College London is in second place, followed by Oxford University in third.

Among the top 1,000 universities, India has 34 institutions listed, while Pakistan has nine.

Dhaka University has moved up in the ranking from its position in the last decade. In 2012, DU was ranked around 601 but fell to around 701st in 2014. From 2021 to 2023, DU consistently ranked between 801-1000. This year, DU has shown significant progress.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said: "We have implemented significant changes in our research initiatives. Our publications in impact factor journals have nearly tripled over the past two years. After I became the vice-chancellor, we made specific policies on research, and we have started reaping the benefits of those policies.”

"Our faculty's research activities have increased, contributing to our improved ranking. Teachers' research has increased, which is contributing to the ranking. Apart from this, we have now made it mandatory for 30 percent of the students in every department and institute to do a thesis at the postgraduate level. We are now starting to see the benefits. "

Highlighting the improvements to the university's website, the VC said, "Previously, our website lacked comprehensive information. Now it has been updated, though some gaps remain. We are working to fill these gaps."

"Our international collaboration with foreign universities has increased a lot. We are planning to increase it further. If we can enrich the university website with more information and data, as well as increase research, I hope our university will improve even more next year. "

Internationally recognised, the QS Rankings was jointly published with the UK-based education magazine Times Higher Education from 2004 to 2009. In 2010, QS separated from the magazine.

QS evaluates universities on a 100-point scale based on six indicators: citations per faculty (20), employer reputation (10), academic reputation (40), faculty/student ratio (20), and international faculty and student ratios (5 each).