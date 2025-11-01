Yunus meets chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force to discuss election security

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has met with the chiefs of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force to discuss preparations for the next national elections and the maintenance of law and order during the vote.

The meeting took place at the State Guest House Jamuna at 7pm on Saturday, the Chief Advisor’s Office said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Md Nazmul Hasan, and Chief of Air Staff Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.

According to the statement, Yunus instructed them to ensure comprehensive security and smooth conduct of the February elections. The military leaders briefed him on their preparations for the polls.

Yunus also praised the Armed Forces for their rigorous efforts over the past 15 months in maintaining law and order nationwide.

“To ensure the next election is conducted freely, fairly, peacefully, and in a festive spirit, the interim government is committed to full preparedness,” Yunus said.

For election security, 90,000 Army personnel, 2,500 Navy members, and 1,500 Air Force members will be deployed, with one Army company stationed in each Upazila.

The military chiefs also invited Yunus to the Armed Forces Day celebration on Nov 21.