Will remove Eid animal waste in 24 hours, vows Dhaka South Mayor Taposh

The Dhaka South City Corporation has put in place different plans to remove waste from markets and sacrifices this year

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has announced that the waste created by the sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha will be removed from the capital’s streets within 24 hours.

He made the promise in front of reporters while inspecting the preparations for the National Eidgah on Wednesday morning.

The mayor said, “Every year, our target is to remove the waste within 24 hours. So the waste generated on the Eid day will be removed within 24 hours and the waste generated on the following day will also be removed within 24 hours.”

The mayor said that the removal of cattle market waste will start the night before Eid.

He said, “As we know that after night falls, the number of animals [at the market] decreases, the sales decrease, the scope of the market also decreases, so we can start this work earlier in the night so that there is no delay in the disposal of sacrificial animal waste, especially in areas where there is a market.”

TWO-PHASE WASTE DISPOSAL ACTION PLAN

Taposh said, they have prepared a separate action plan for the removal of waste after markets close and sacrifices are offered.

“Both are planned out together so that one does not interfere with the other. This year’s action plan has been slightly modified based on last year's experience. Accordingly, we have engaged separate manpower, separate officers and separate vehicles for the markets. At one time, we had some deficiencies in vehicles, but now, Inshallah, we don't have any weaknesses. We are fully capable.”

"We have added 35 new vehicles to our fleet with our own funds. We have already commissioned 25 10-ton vehicles, and 10 payloaders, which remove dirt, have been added. About 15 more vehicles are being added. In short, our vehicle fleet is very rich. We are hopeful that we will be able to provide service more smoothly than last time and provide the benefits to the people of Dhaka."

The mayor said, "Inshallah, the waste will be removed within 24 hours. That is how our manpower and vehicles have been prepared.”

"Inshallah, we will be able to remove waste within 24 hours and present Dhaka as a clean city to all."

Last year, the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations announced the removal of a total of 41,000 tonnes of waste in 48 hours around Eid-ul-Azha.

Of this, 22,387 tonnes of waste were removed from Dhaka North and 18,852 tonnes of waste from Dhaka South, city corporation officials said.

THE MAYOR’S REQUEST

Taposh said, “I would call upon the people of Dhaka… it is a huge undertaking to clean this waste, the sacrificial animal waste, the regular waste. Our city corporation has to start cleaning from the night before. We have 72 hours of work without rest.”

"I request everyone to complete their sacrifice on two days – meaning on Eid day and the following day – so that no more additional waste from sacrificial animals is generated after that.”

CONTROL ROOMS AT EVERY MARKET

Taposh said, “We will have a central control room. We will have a control room in every market. We will have mobile courts. Regional executive officers will be given magisterial powers for supervision.”

“Officials have been assigned to supervise the sacrifice around the clock for three days. We hope the animal markets will be managed properly. Everyone can buy animals from the market. There will be no trouble.”

He said that if there is any problem, action will be taken immediately if it is reported to the market control room or the central control room.