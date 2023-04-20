Devastating blazes remind Dhaka of the need for fire hydrants

When a fire broke out in Bangabazar earlier this month, it took the first unit of firefighters minutes to reach the site. But the fire engine ran out of water in about 10 minutes and the blaze turned into an inferno soon after.

It took the fire service six and a half hours to bring the blaze under control and 75 hours to completely douse it. But the Bangabazar Complex, Gulistan Unit, Mahanagar Unit, Adarsha Unit, Mahanagar Complex of the marketplace had turned into ashes by then, while nearby Anexco Tower, Islamia Market and Banga Homeo Market suffered massive damage.

An investigation committee put the losses at Tk 3.03 billion with 3,845 shops charred in the fire during Eid shopping season.

Fire crews pointed out a lack of water source to carry out their extinguishing operations during the Apr 4 incident.

They set up a pump in the pond of Fazlul Haque Hall at Dhaka University as helicopters of the Bangladesh Air Force carried in water from Hatirjheel in an effort to put out the fire.

Lieutenant Colonel Md Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (operations) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said: “We rushed around for water that day and realised the need for fire hydrants.”