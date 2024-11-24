7 burnt as gas leak sparks fire in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Three children are among those injured and hospitalised

Seven people have suffered burn injuries after a fire sparked from gas accumulating in a kitchen in Dhaka’s Mirpur. Three of the injured are children.

The victims have been admitted to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.

Shaon Bin Rahman, the resident doctor at the hospital’s emergency department, said the accident occurred at a home on Avenue 5 in the C-Block of Mirpur Section-11 around 5:30am on Sunday.

The victims of the fire have been identified with single names as Khalil, Ruma, Abdullah, Mohammad, Ismail, Swapna, and Shahjahan.

“Initially, we have learnt that the fire started from a leak in the gas line in the kitchen,” he said. “When the stove was turned on, the accumulated gas exploded. This caused burn injuries on two members of one family and five members of another family.”

Khalil had burns on 95 percent of his body, Abdullah on 38 percent of his body, and Mohammad on 35 percent of his body, Dr Shaon said.

He could not provide details on the condition of the other victims.

A nurse at the emergency department said: “All of the victims admitted are in very bad condition. The people accompanying them aren’t speaking to us. They can’t stop crying.”