    Woman, 3-year-old son burnt in blast at Narayanganj flat

    The fire service primarily suspects gas from leaks caused the explosion

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2023, 07:25 PM
    Updated : 12 March 2023, 07:25 PM

    A woman and her 3-year-old son have been burnt in an explosion at their flat in Narayanganj.

    Victims Kulsum Begum, 25, and her son Khalid, identified with a single name, were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka after the incident at Fatullah on Sunday evening.

    Kulsum’s husband Md Masud, a local businessman, was out of home during the incident.

    Locals doused the fire triggered by the blast before the Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel from their Fatullah station reached the flat on the fifth floor of a 10-storey building, Khandaker Mansion, in the Masdair area.

    Neighbours rushed to the flat and saw fire after hearing a loud bang, Senior Fire Officer Alam Hossain said.

    He also said the fire service primarily suspects gas accumulated in the flat from leaks in lines caused the explosion.

