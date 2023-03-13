Woman, 3-year-old son burnt in blast at Narayanganj flat

A woman and her 3-year-old son have been burnt in an explosion at their flat in Narayanganj.

Victims Kulsum Begum, 25, and her son Khalid, identified with a single name, were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka after the incident at Fatullah on Sunday evening.

Kulsum’s husband Md Masud, a local businessman, was out of home during the incident.