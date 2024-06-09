Bangladeshi killed by BSF fire near Cumilla border

The BGB says it is attempting to discuss the matter with the Indian border force

A man has been killed by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force in Cumilla’s Burichang.

The incident occurred near pillar No. 66 near Jamtala village in Bakshimul Union around 8am on Sunday, said BGB Commander AM Jaber Bin Jabbar.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Anowar Hossain, who hailed from Mirpur village.

Locals heard the sound of gunfire near the border in the morning, said local Union Parishad member Abul Kashem. He later learned that one man had been shot dead while trying to smuggle in sugar from India.

He informed the Shankuchail BGB camp of the incident. BGB personnel then came to the area and saw the body.

The body is still lying near the barbed wire at the border, said Abdul Karim, chairman of the Bakshimul Union Parishad.

“Anowar tried to enter India illegally this morning,” Commander Bin Jabbar told reporters. “BSF personnel saw him and opened fire. He died on the spot. He was a sugar smuggler.”

The BGB are trying to contact the BSF over the incident.

“We have heard that a Bangladeshi has been killed by BSF fire near the border,” said Abul Hasnat Khandakar, chief of Burichang Police Station. “The body was found in an area near the barbed wire. But we do not yet know why this happened.”