Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladeshi murder accused repatriated after arrest in Qatar airport

The arrestee, Rasel Mahmud, 45, runs a superstore in South Africa and also has business in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi murder accused held in Qatar airport

Narsingdi Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 Jun 2024, 10:31 PM

Updated : 01 Jun 2024, 10:31 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Real Madrid strike late to win 15th CL title
Real Madrid strike late to win 15th CL title
3 dead in Thakurgaon storm
3 dead in Thakurgaon storm
Budget faces added pressure from businesses
Budget faces added pressure from businesses
Election 2024: Promises of Modi's party
Election 2024: Promises of Modi's party
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More