US working to deal with root causes of Rohingya crisis, which rest in Myanmar: Chollet

“We are working every day to try to help Bangladesh as they are hosting these refugees but also to deal with the root causes of this crisis, which rest inside Myanmar,” Chollet said.

He thanked the people and government of Bangladesh for sheltering more than 1 million Rohingya.

Chollet, who is heading a US delegation to Bangladesh, said they came because of the importance their country places on the relationship for it to grow politically, in terms of security as well as economically.