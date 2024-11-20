Chief Advisor Yunus at Secretariat for meeting of advisory council

A proposal to amend the International Crimes (Tribunal) Ordinance to try political parties for crimes against humanity would be tabled at the meeting, an advisor has said

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus attends a meeting of the interim government advisory council at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Nov 20, 2024.

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to the interim government, has gone to the Secretariat to attend a meeting of the advisory council for the first time since taking office.

The vehicle carrying the chief advisor entered the Secretariat around 11am on Wednesday. He was greeted in front of Building No. 6 by Law Advisor Asif Nazrul and Industries Advisor Adilur Rahman Khan. The advisory council meeting is to be held shortly.

The Chief Advisor’s Press Wing will provide a briefing on the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy at 6pm.

Law Advisor Asif had noted on Tuesday that a proposal to amend the International Crimes (Tribunal) Ordinance to try political parties for crimes against humanity would be tabled at the advisory council meeting.

Security at the Secretariat has been stepped up surrounding the chief advisor’s visit. Security personnel have also been deployed on nearby roads.

No vehicles, aside from those belonging to advisors, secretaries, and senior officials, are being allowed to enter. Visitors have been barred from the Secretariat premises for the entire day.