Man wanted in 57 cases arrested after returning from Dubai

A Chattogram resident facing 57 criminal cases has been arrested after returning from Dubai.

He returned to Bangladesh via Sylhet Osmani Airport on Saturday, where police arrested him before bringing him to Chattogram.

On Sunday, he was sent to jail through a court hearing.

The suspect is Mohammad Ruhul Amin, 55, a resident of Pairol village in Patiya Upazila in Jangulkhain.

Patiya Police chief Md Nuruzzaman said Ruhul faces cases including cheque fraud and embezzlement, with convictions in 10 of them.

“Ruhul had been living in Dubai for a long time. He returned to the country via Sylhet Airport, where he was arrested with the help of the Airport Police Station,” the officer added.

According to him, Ruhul has 32 warrants from Patiya Police Station, including 27 criminal cases, one general diary case, and four conviction warrants.

In addition, Kotwali Police Station in the city has 19 criminal cases and six conviction warrants pending against him.