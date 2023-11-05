Online radicalisation: Bangladeshi arrested in Italy over ties to terrorist group

A Bangladeshi national has been arrested in Italy due to his suspected links to terrorism.

The arrestee, 21-year-old Faysal Rahman, had been living in Genoa for more than two years, according to Italian news agency Agenzia Giornalistica Italia (AGI). He was employed as a nautical worker at the Sestri Ponente shipyards.

It is alleged that Rahman is associated with a terrorist organisation known as Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, which has ties to Al Qaeda. The group's stated objective is to overthrow the Pakistani government and establish an emirate governed by its interpretation of Islamic law. The organisation has previously carried out attacks on the Pakistani military and assassinated democratically elected politicians.