Bangladesh restricts motorcycle use for three days during Jan 7 polls

The government has restricted motorcycle use for three days before and after the national elections from 12am on Jan 5.
The restriction on motorcycle movement in the constituencies will remain in force until 12 am on Jan 8, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Public Affairs on Thursday.
In addition to the ban, the government also restricted operations of taxis, microbuses, pickup vans, trucks, launches and engine-run boats (except those operating on fixed routes) from 12 am on Jan 6 to 12 am on Jan 7.
However, candidates, law enforcement and armed forces, public administrators, authorised observers and election agents are not allowed to use these vehicles, the ministry said.
The observers and polling agents must use vehicles with Election Commission stickers. The restriction will not apply to national highways, the circular read.
“The Road Transport and Highways Division and the shipping ministry will provide separate directions following the commission’s instructions allowing the metropolitan magistrate and police commissioner to restrict more vehicles or lower the restriction in terms of requirements and realities on the spot.”
The home affairs ministry also asked authorities to take necessary measures to restrict people with gun licences valid till Jan 9, 2024, from carrying and showcasing the arms.