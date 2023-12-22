Bangladesh restricts motorcycle use for three days during Jan 7 polls

The government has restricted motorcycle use for three days before and after the national elections from 12am on Jan 5.

The restriction on motorcycle movement in the constituencies will remain in force until 12 am on Jan 8, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Public Affairs on Thursday.

In addition to the ban, the government also restricted operations of taxis, microbuses, pickup vans, trucks, launches and engine-run boats (except those operating on fixed routes) from 12 am on Jan 6 to 12 am on Jan 7.

However, candidates, law enforcement and armed forces, public administrators, authorised observers and election agents are not allowed to use these vehicles, the ministry said.