    বাংলা

    SC orders revival of hiring process for 86 positions at Barapukuria mine

    The mine authorities announced the openings in 2009 before abruptly halting the recruitment process, prompting applicants to seek legal recourse

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 08:49 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 08:49 AM

    The apex court has ordered the resumption of the recruitment process for 86 positions at the Barapukuria Coal Mine, which had been halted around 15 years ago.

    The directive was issued on Thursday by a five-judge appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, who dismissed the review petition filed by the Barapukuria Coal Mine Authority.

    The recruitment for these positions had been initially announced in 2009 but was later suspended. This led to the job candidates filing a writ petition in the High Court.

    Senior Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque represented the petitioners, while Advocate AM Masum represented the coal mine.

    After the hearing, Haque told reporters that the Barapukuria Coal Mine Authority had initially invited applications for 86 positions, including drivers and logistics staff.

    Although job seekers had applied, the authorities abruptly ceased the recruitment process. This prompted the applicants to challenge the decision in the High Court.

    In 2016, the High Court ruled in favour of the applicants, ordering the recruitment process to resume.

    The Barapukuria authorities subsequently appealed the High Court's decision, but the Appellate Division turned it down.

    Later, the Barapukuria authorities filed a review petition against the Appellate Division's decision, which has now been dismissed.

    RELATED STORIES
    High Court questions ‘inaction’ to control fireworks, sky lanterns
    HC issues rule to control fireworks, sky lanterns
    According to the Explosives Act 1884, the possession of coloured firecrackers is totally banned
    High Court asks why Labaid shouldn’t pay Tk 10m to patient for ‘wrong treatment’
    HC asks why Labaid won’t pay Tk 10m for ‘wrong treatment’
    Yusuf Majumder Shakil spent Tk 620,000 on the treatment, yet lost both of his kidneys
    File Photo: Zhang Tieliang 76, sifts through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
    China coal mine accident kills at least 10
    A total of 425 people were working underground when the accident took place
    Flag map of the People's republic of China.
    China coal mine accident kills 12
    Thirteen people were also injured in Wednesday's accident at the Kunyuan coal mine in the city of Jixi

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps