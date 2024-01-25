SC orders revival of hiring process for 86 positions at Barapukuria mine

The apex court has ordered the resumption of the recruitment process for 86 positions at the Barapukuria Coal Mine, which had been halted around 15 years ago.

The directive was issued on Thursday by a five-judge appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, who dismissed the review petition filed by the Barapukuria Coal Mine Authority.

The recruitment for these positions had been initially announced in 2009 but was later suspended. This led to the job candidates filing a writ petition in the High Court.

Senior Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque represented the petitioners, while Advocate AM Masum represented the coal mine.