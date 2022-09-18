River erosion makes thousands homeless and gobbles up farmlands

Elderly Yogmaya Rani is the matriarch of a 22-strong immediate family.

Even seven days ago, she was the proud owner of a large property which stood on the bank of the Padma River in Munshiganj’s Shambhu Haldar Kandi village.

Not anymore.

The estate and the large house she built for her large family were devoured by the Padma, which arguably is the second largest river of strong currents in terms of roughness in the world after the Amazon River in Brazil, and rendered Yogmaya and the family homeless.

Rani, however, can find some solace in the fact that she is not alone in this plight.

More than 300 other families have lost their homes as most of Haldar Kandi and the neighbouring Sardarkandi villages have disappeared from the map due to erosion in the last month and a half.

While some families were lucky enough to have been invited by their relatives to take temporary shelters at their places, most of them became rough sleepers overnight.