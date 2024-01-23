Bangladesh records season's lowest temperature of 6.6C amid cold snap

With a cold wave maintaining its bone-chilling grip over Dhaka and three other divisions, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has recorded the coldest morning of the season as winter shows few signs of letting up.

In the 24 hours to 9 am on Tuesday, the mercury plunged to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Sirajganj, the season's lowest temperature.

In Dhaka, the temperature fell to 11 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the city this winter. The highest temperature recorded in the country was 27.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.

Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid noted that a mild to moderate cold wave is currently sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions, along with Moulvibazar, Barishal, Bhola, and Cumilla districts.