The power advisor urges the public to reduce power consumption through small changes

Dhaka will face load shedding first if it returns, says Advisor Fouzul

Power cuts will begin in Dhaka before other regions if load shedding becomes necessary in the coming summer, Power Advisor Fouzul Kabir Khan has said.

Speaking at the Eastern Zone Headquarters of Bangladesh Railway on Friday evening, he outlined the interim government's efforts to cut down on load shedding.

The advisor said power outages would no longer be confined to rural areas, as it had been in the past.

He explained that power outages can occur for two reasons: lack of electricity generation, or issues such as blown fuses, transformer failures, or storm damage to power lines, which constitute power disruptions.

Fouzul pointed out that uninterrupted electricity supply depends on many factors.

“We may not be able to maintain the kind of power supply we ensured during Ramadan,” he said.

“At that time, we tried to keep load shedding at a minimum. Still, there were some areas without power. But we will try.”

The advisor suggested that if people could set air conditioners to 25°C, demand could drop by 1,000 to 2,000MW.

"Many people are not doing this," he added, urging the public to be more mindful of their electricity consumption.