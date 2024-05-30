Will the new budget finally give the cultural sector its due?

Artists say that even the amount allocated to the sector in the budget is not fully implemented

For the past several years cultural activists in Bangladesh have been demanding that at least 1 percent of the total national budget be allocated to the cultural sector. Different cultural organisations, including the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, the premier coalition of cultural organisations, have taken to the streets multiple times to press ahead with the demand. However, the activists alleged that every year the national budget fails to meet their expectations.

They have demanded more funds for active cultural organisations, the construction of cultural complexes in all Upazilas, and the appointment of subject-wise permanent teachers for a long time. However, these demands remain neglected due to inadequate funding.

On Jun 6, activists will learn whether the government has again ignored their demands for the budget in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

However, officials from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs expect the allocation in the sector to increase by 10 percent year-on-year from the ongoing budget for FY 2023-24.

The budget for the current fiscal year allocates Tk 6.99 billion to the ministry. In the upcoming budget, the ministry sought an allocation of Tk 7.79 billion, including an operational cost of Tk 4.54 billion and a development cost of Tk 3.24 billion.

If the cultural affairs ministry’s proposal is granted, the allocation in the sector in the upcoming budget will increase by Tk 800 million, an 11 percent boost year-on-year.

Several cultural affairs ministry officials said the proposed draft has been sent to the finance ministry in line with the past few national budgets.

Md Ataur Rahman, joint secretary of the cultural affairs ministry (budget and audit), said: “The allocation in the cultural sector will increase if the draft we sent remains unchanged. But it is not possible to say anything on the matter until the budget is finalised.”

Naheed Ezaher Khan, state minister for the cultural affairs ministry, did not comment on the budget. She said she would speak on the issue at a later time.

WOULD SPENDING CAPACITY RISE?

Dr Kamal Abdul Nasser Chowdhury, the premier’s adviser on education and cultural affairs, believes the ministry should focus on making a rational work plan for the increase in budget in the cultural sector.

On Mar 27, responding to a question over the increase in the budget for the cultural sector at a media briefing in Bangla Academy’s seminar hall, he said: “The government finalises the budget and spends it according to a system. The ministries should have the capacity to spend the budget allocated by the government. Different offices and organisations, including the Bangla Academy, should make plans in such a way that they are logical.”

Despite claims that the budget allocated by the government for the cultural affairs ministry is inadequate, the ministry is not able to implement the entire allocation it is already afforded. A significant portion of the money allocated to the sector goes back to the government treasury every year.

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Golam Kuddus said, “We hear in many ways that the money allocated to the ministry is returned despite the financial crisis that is barring our cultural organisations from implementing their various plans. I think there is a flaw in the ministry’s planning.”

When asked about the percentage of money spent in the current fiscal year, the ministry’s joint secretary Rahman said this year’s spending will be determined after getting financial reports from all offices and organisations. However, he said from experiences in the last few years that the ministry spends 92-94 percent of the allocated budget each year.

Demanding additional allocation for various cultural organisations and government institutions, Jote President Kuddus said, “Some cultural organisations received a donation of Tk 50,000 or Tk 60,000 which is not sufficient. The active cultural organisations should get more and permanent teachers should be appointed for music, dance, recitation and drama by constructing cultural complexes in all Upazilas.”

"In addition to the establishment of regional cultural centres, funds should be allocated to cultural organisations across the country."