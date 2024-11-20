Five dead, 1,034 hospitalised with dengue fever in a day

The number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease this year stands at 83,154

Five more people have died of dengue while 1,043 new patients have been hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalised with the disease this year has risen to 83,154. The total number of deaths from the illness now stands at 427.

The Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, said as many as 371 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area until Wednesday.

In addition, 159 were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division, 36 in the Mymensingh Division, 128 in the Chattogram Division, 145 in the Khulna Division, 65 in the Rajshahi Division, 12 in the Rangpur Division, 111 in the Barishal Division, and seven in the Sylhet Division.

As many as 4,012 patients are currently undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the country. Of them, 1,627 are hospitalised in the capital and 2,385 are outside Dhaka.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

Since then, a record 321,179 dengue hospitalisations were logged in 2023. That year also saw the most deaths with 1,705.